Airways Blvd shut down for investigation into deadly shooting

Memphis Police have not confirmed the identity of the man who was killed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Airways Blvd. is closed at Ketchum Rd. as Memphis Police investigate a deadly shooting.

Ramps are closed from I-240 to Airways and traffic is backed up on the interstate. Use an alternate route or avoid the area. 

Memphis Police were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, and they have not confirmed the identity of the man killed. They said that would be done once the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

