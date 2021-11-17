Airways Blvd shut down for investigation into deadly shooting

Memphis Police have not confirmed the identity of the man who was killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Airways Blvd. is closed at Ketchum Rd. as Memphis Police investigate a deadly shooting.

Ramps are closed from I-240 to Airways and traffic is backed up on the interstate. Use an alternate route or avoid the area.

Memphis Police were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, and they have not confirmed the identity of the man killed. They said that would be done once the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time.

The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021