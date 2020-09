Police say the suspect was in a blue Buick LeSabre with tinted windows.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Memphis.

Police say a man was found shot at Eyers Rd. and Weaver Rd. They have not said what led to the shooting.

The man was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect was in a blue Buick LaSabre with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.