Memphis Police said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead Monday morning after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Kirby Parkway early Monday morning.

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting call around 4:15 a.m. Monday at the 3400 block of Kirby Parkway.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and later died. There is no suspect information at this time.