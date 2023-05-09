x
Man shot, MPD looking for suspects in Whitehaven

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting around 9:32 p.m. Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Tuesday night in Whitehaven, and Memphis Police are still looking for those responsible in a gray Infiniti.

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Appleville Street. a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. 

MPD said the suspect(s) left in a gray Infiniti, and they are on the lookout for the car.

Those with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

