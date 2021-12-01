x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Man shot and killed outside of Oak Court Mall

Police said the man was shot in the parking lot Tuesday. He died from his injuries.
Credit: Kat Terry / WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis police officers said a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside Oak Court Mall.

Police were at the scene in east Memphis just before 5:00 p.m., in the mall parking lot off Poplar Avenue. They said they found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect(s) were possibly in a silver Toyota, maybe a Camry. Investigators said the shooter reportedly pulled onto Oak Court Drive, got out of the car then shot toward the parking lot, hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
CrimeStoppers Memphis
January 8, 2021 HOMICIDE It was 8 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2021 when Memphis Police officers from the North Main Street station were dispatched to the 800 block of E.H. Crump Blvd., just south of downtown, in response to an accident report. On Crump the officers discovered an unresponsive...
Crimestopmem |Jan 08, 2021

Related Articles