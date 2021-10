The man was taken to Regional One Health and no details on a suspect were immediately given.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday morning in southeast Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened at 9:35 a.m. at Deadrick Avenue and Marianna Street in Orange Mound.

Police said the man was taken to Regional One Health and no details on a suspect were immediately given.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2021