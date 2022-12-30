Man shot, critically injured after struggling with MPD officer over gun in North Memphis

Memphis Police said the confrontation happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition Friday morning after being shot during a struggle with a Memphis Police officer over a gun in North Memphis.

MPD said officers stopped a black Dodge Challenger in the 1900 block of Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday which fit the description of an earlier shots fired call.

Officers confirmed the car was stolen and saw a man inside with a gun.

When officers confronted the man, a struggle over the gun ensued, and shots were fired, hitting the man.

He was sent to Regional One Health in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

MPD said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the shooting investigation, and did not confirm whether officers fired the shots that injured the man.