Memphis Police are looking for the suspect

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man was shot to death at a Memphis night club early Sunday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers arrived at the Hughes Night Club at 1331 Thomas Street just after 4am. There they found a man who was shot to death.

Police are looking for the suspect. If you have information that can help investigators, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).