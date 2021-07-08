Man shot to death in parking lot of east Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an east Memphis Kroger.
Officers were called to the scene sometime before 8:00 p.m. Saturday to the Kroger Fuel Center in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue. They found one man dead at the scene.
Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This is the same Kroger Fuel Center parking lot where police said two suspects were shot - one of them killed - during an attempted carjacking in September 2020.