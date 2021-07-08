Man shot to death in parking lot of east Memphis Kroger

Investigators said the man was found shot and killed Saturday at the Kroger Fuel Center in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an east Memphis Kroger.

Officers were called to the scene sometime before 8:00 p.m. Saturday to the Kroger Fuel Center in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue. They found one man dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 6660 Poplar Ave: Kroger Fuel Center. One male has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This investigation is ongoing at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 8, 2021