Man shot to death, Memphis Police looking for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot to death Thursday night, and officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for suspects.

The shooting call came in at 8:12pm to 5246 Yellowood Cove in Stage Park Meadows, which is south of Stage Road and east of Covington Pike. Police did not identify the victim or say what led up to the shooting. Police are looking for two men responsible for the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators with the Memphis Police Department, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.