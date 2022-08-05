Man accused of stealing nearly $3 million in jewelry from Oak Court Mall arrested | Records show he might be a serial thief

Quintaurus Harris allegedly stole the jewelry in two separate thefts at the Macy's in the Oak Court Mall. Court records show numerous high-value thefts to his name.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing nearly $3 million in jewelry from the Macy's at the Oak Court Mall in two separate incidents dating back to June, according to Shelby County Criminal Court records.

33-year-old Quintaurus Harris is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond on two counts of theft over $250,000 and aggravated assault.

According to a police affidavit, Harris was one of eight men who stole jewelry from the Macy's estimated to be worth between $1.5 million and $2 million on July 12.

Police said the men used hammers to smash multiple display cases in the store, grabbed various fine jewelry - mainly diamonds - and piled into a black Infiniti and a black Lexus before fleeing the scene.

A Macy's security guard chased after them, but ran for his safety when Harris threatened to hit him with the hammer.

According to a separate affidavit, Harris also broke into the same Macy's on June 7 and got away with and estimated $491,944 in jewelry with four other men.

Harris was developed as a suspect after investigators reviewed surveillance video at a nearby gas station with the vehicle in question, a 2005 GMC Envoy SUV, shown in frame.

A Crime Stoppers tip on June 13 said Harris pawned some of the stolen jewelry at a pawn shop. A Macy's security guard, the same guard who was threatened by Harris during the July 12 incident, identified the jewelry as belonging to Macy's.

Further court records show Harris was named the suspect for an April 29 burglary at a J.C. Penny's in Germantown, where an estimated $30,000 in jewelry was stolen.

Harris also has a 2014 theft charge, in which he stole more than $28,000 in medication from a Walgreens in Memphis.

However, when Harris was arrested on June 14 after having his car impounded during a traffic stop four days earlier, he posted his $25,000 bond and was set free.

Nearly a month later, he allegedly committed the second theft at the Oak Court Macy's.