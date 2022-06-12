Man struck, killed by car on Mt. Moriah Road in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has died Tuesday night after separate deadly pedestrian crashes in Memphis.
Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Kirby Parkway and and Mt. Moriah Road.
A man was found on scene and transported to St. Francis in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries, MPD said.
Police said the crash was a hit and run, as the unknown driver did not stay on scene.
This incident happened less than three hours after a woman pedestrian was killed in a crash in Frayser.
MPD said to call (901) 528-CASH with tips.