Man struck, killed by car on Mt. Moriah Road in East Memphis

Memphis Police said the incident happened Tuesday evening, the second deadly pedestrian crash of the night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has died Tuesday night after separate deadly pedestrian crashes in Memphis.

Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Kirby Parkway and and Mt. Moriah Road.

A man was found on scene and transported to St. Francis in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries, MPD said.

Police said the crash was a hit and run, as the unknown driver did not stay on scene.

This incident happened less than three hours after a woman pedestrian was killed in a crash in Frayser.