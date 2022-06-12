x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man struck, killed by car on Mt. Moriah Road in East Memphis

Memphis Police said the incident happened Tuesday evening, the second deadly pedestrian crash of the night.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has died Tuesday night after separate deadly pedestrian crashes in Memphis.

Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Kirby Parkway and and Mt. Moriah Road. 

A man was found on scene and transported to St. Francis in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries, MPD said. 

Police said the crash was a hit and run, as the unknown driver did not stay on scene.

This incident happened less than three hours after a woman pedestrian was killed in a crash in Frayser.

MPD said to call (901) 528-CASH with tips. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out