Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody

Charles Beasley was taken into custody Friday after a hearing on two separate charges, after Memphis Police said the threats "weren't credible."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked.

39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.

The credit card theft charge pertains to an incident in June where a man discovered his bank card missing, and $1,500 worth of charges on his account he didn't make.

Memphis Police arrested Beasley in August after finding him with a guitar purchased by the stolen card.

He was released without having to pay bond for that charge, as well as the misdemeanor assault charge, which occurred in July.

Parents at Lindenwood Christian Child Care Center and First Baptist Church raised concerns this week about Beasley, after they said he lurked around both schools for several days, making threats that he was mentally unstable and wanted to "line up and shoot" the kids inside.

Memphis Police and a Crisis Intervention Team met with Beasley Tuesday but did not arrest him after they said the threats were not credible.

“We were notified by a whole school message from the director on Monday at 3pm that Memphis Police had notified the school that there was a threat made to say that there was an individual that was not in police custody who was going to shoot up one of the schools in midtown,” parent Audrey Royle said.

She says MPD was also supposed to patrol the school area to ensure safety as the person has not yet been apprehended.