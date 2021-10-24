Police: Man wanted for breaking into woman's SUV at Memphis funeral home

Police said while the woman was inside the funeral home, the man stole a purse from her SUV with cash along with credit and debit cards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after police said he broke into a woman's SUV while she was attending a funeral in Memphis Friday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened at Forrest Hill East Funeral Home on Whitten Road. Police said while the woman was inside the funeral home, the man stole a purse with cash along with credit and debit cards.

Police said less than two hours later, the man used the woman's stolen credit card to buy $500 in gift cards from Target at Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway.

Police said the man was dropped off by someone at the front entrance of the Target driving a silver or gray four-door sedan.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

