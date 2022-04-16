Man wanted by Southaven Police for kidnapping and assault of ex-girlfriend

If you know anything about Michael Wilson contact Southaven P.D. at (662) 393-8652

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police Department detectives are looking a man who is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing his ex-girlfriend Saturday.

According to SPD, Michael Wilson, 28, is accused of kidnapping and home invasion on Casey Lane in Southaven.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who told them that her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had robbed her of her vehicle and left the scene after she was able to get away from him and run to a neighbor's house.

The victim was kidnapped, assault and robbed by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Michael Wilson, Black Male, 28 years old from Southaven, MS. The suspect robbed the victim of her vehicle and fled from the scene. pic.twitter.com/PJwEzils1k — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) April 16, 2022

The victim's vehicle that Wilson is in is a 2008 white Chevrolet Tahoe with MS tag 3T82WY, similar to the one here.