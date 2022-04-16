Man wanted by Southaven Police for kidnapping and assault of ex-girlfriend

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police Department detectives are looking a man who is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing his ex-girlfriend Saturday.
According to SPD, Michael Wilson, 28, is accused of kidnapping and home invasion on Casey Lane in Southaven.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who told them that her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had robbed her of her vehicle and left the scene after she was able to get away from him and run to a neighbor's house.
The victim's vehicle that Wilson is in is a 2008 white Chevrolet Tahoe with MS tag 3T82WY, similar to the one here.
Anyone with information about the location of the suspect or vehicle should contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.