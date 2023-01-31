Man wanted after being caught on camera trying to rob workers at Popeye's drive-thru

Attempted Robbery Popeye’s Chicken 1430 East Brooks Road Report #2301013592ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 26, 2023, at 5:20 pm, officers responded to an attempted robbery at 1430 East Brooks Road at Popeye’s Chicken. Officers were advised that a male posing as a customer placed an order through the drive-through. The male pulled up to the window occupying an older model gray four-door Honda sedan. The male pulled out a gun and demanded that the cashier give him the money from the register. The cashier ran away, leaving the male in the drive-through window. The male then fled the scene without the cash. The suspect was a dark-complected Black male, slim, wearing a black skull cap, a white face mask, a gray hoodie, and black pants. He was armed with a gun. He was driving a gray early 2000s model Honda sedan. The video is attached. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”