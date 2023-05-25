'Armed, dangerous' man in custody after argument turns into deadly shooting at Horn Lake car lot

Horn Lake Police said Decedron Johnson, who they said is the suspect of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon, was arrested in Coahoma County, Mississippi.

HORN LAKE, Miss — A man Horn Lake Police called "armed and dangerous" is now in custody after an argument turned into a deadly shooting at a Horn Lake, Mississippi, car lot Thursday.

Horn Lake Police said they responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Highway 51 and Goodman Road around 2 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the throughway between the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Safeway Auto Sales locations nearby.

He was taken to Baptist Desoto Hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The suspect sped off from the scene in a car prior to the officer’s arrival.

This investigation is fluid and ongoing, but Horn Lake Police said it has been determined that the victim and suspect had a verbal altercation just prior to the shooting.

Horn Lake Police identified Decedron Johnson as the suspect, and called him armed and dangerous after the incident. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Thursday in Coahoma County, Mississippi, without incident.