Deputies: Man wanted after driving over woman with his car in Cordova

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Lemuel Taylor, 38, is wanted for criminal attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who they said drove over a woman with his car on Monday in Cordova.

According to the sheriff's office, Lemuel Taylor, 38, is wanted for criminal attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Deputies said the woman was seriously injured and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Taylor was driving a white BMW with Tennessee tag 5R1-7C6. He also goes by Lemuel King.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.