Man wanted for murder, who also fired shots at a Memphis Police officer, busted after falling through apartment ceiling when trying to hide from cops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder, who also fired shots at an off-duty Memphis Police officer, is now in jail after he fell through an apartment ceiling when he was trying to hide from cops.

According to U.S. Marshals, Quintrelle Doss fired shots from a car at an off-duty Memphis Police officer June 11. A couple of weeks later, an attempted first degree murder arrest warrant was issued for Doss. Then, on July 14, a separate --and unrelated-- warrant for first degree murder was issued for him. Later, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force --working with the Memphis Police Department Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team-- tracked Doss to an apartment near the 3700 block of Kingsbench Drive in southeast Memphis. He tried to hide the attic, but he fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody.