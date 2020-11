A Helena-West Helena officer died after a man wanted by police began shooting at officers at the Delta Inn Motel.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The man who was wanted for shooting and killing a Helena - West Helena police officer has been caught.

According to Arkansas State Police, Latarius Howard is in custody. No other details have been released yet.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Delta Inn Motel.

Police say Howard has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro, and Little Rock, as well as Leland County, Mississippi.

#BREAKING @ARStatePolice tell me Latarius Howard is in custody. More details to come later this morning. I’m live at 9 on @LocalMemphis https://t.co/qBSLyt5BOk — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 13, 2020