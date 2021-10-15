Man wanted for stealing ring worth more than $4,000 from jewelry store

The shoplifting incident happened at Zales in Wolfchase Galleria on October 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who is accused of shoplifting from Zales in Wolfchase Galleria.

MPD said, on October 4, around noon, the man asked to see a ring from the display case. The store manager told investigators, once the man had the ring in his hand, he ran from the store without paying.

The ring is valued at $4,100.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.