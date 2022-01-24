Man wanted in crash that killed 3, including 5-month-old, arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man wanted in a crash that killed three in Frayser, including a 5-month-old, has been arrested.
Erik White, 22, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, reckless driving and failure the exercise due care.
White was originally arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility, but, was released.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the two-car crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, January 14 at the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Delano Avenue.
According to a police affidavit, a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Delano Avenue when it ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Hyundai Accent.
Two adults - the children's parents - died at the scene, and two children, a 5-month-old and 1-year-old, were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. The 5-month old died from their injuries.
The affidavit said police arrested White on the early charges because White had his license suspended for not appearing for a trial in 2018. Investigators said at the time of the crash, his car was shown to not have any insurance.