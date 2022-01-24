Man wanted in crash that killed 3, including 5-month-old, arrested

The crash happened on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Delano Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man wanted in a crash that killed three in Frayser, including a 5-month-old, has been arrested.

Erik White, 22, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, reckless driving and failure the exercise due care.

White was originally arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility, but, was released.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the two-car crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, January 14 at the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Delano Avenue.

According to a police affidavit, a Nissan Altima was heading westbound on Delano Avenue when it ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Hyundai Accent.

Two adults - the children's parents - died at the scene, and two children, a 5-month-old and 1-year-old, were taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. The 5-month old died from their injuries.

At 11:20pm last night, officers responded to a two vehicle crash at Delano & Overton Crossing. Two adults were pronounced deceased on the scene and two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur critical. One person in custody. Charges pending. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2022