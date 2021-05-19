Man wanted in Helena-West Helena homicide

If you have any information about David Coley call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Have you seen David Coley?

Coley is wanted in connection with a homicide in Helena-West Helena early Wednesday morning.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of North 6th St. around 3:00 a.m. regarding shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man laying near the intersection of North 6th and Baldwin Ave.

The victim, who died on the scene, has been identified as Paul Eric Amos.

Investigators received information that 30-year-old David Coley was involved in the incident. Coley is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has seen Coley or has any information regarding his location, you are urged call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.