Man wanted by U.S. Marshals in 2020 Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Memphis last year.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force said Robert Williams, 30, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Beverly Street on Dec. 20, 2020. The marshals said a man was found dead in a vehicle that night.

Williams is wanted for first degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking information for the arrest of Robert Williams: https://t.co/mKHIG9D6q2 pic.twitter.com/DYFhsdXgDR — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 27, 2021

The marshals said Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous.