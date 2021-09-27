Man wanted by U.S. Marshals in 2020 Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Memphis last year.
The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force said Robert Williams, 30, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Beverly Street on Dec. 20, 2020. The marshals said a man was found dead in a vehicle that night.
Williams is wanted for first degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.
The marshals said Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Williams' whereabouts, call Task Force Officer Kilpatrick at 901-275-4562 or Task Force Officer Bishof at 901-601-1575.