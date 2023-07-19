Man armed with a hatchet caught on camera robbing Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for a man who was armed with a hatchet when he was caught on camera robbing a gas station in South Memphis.
MPD officers responded to the robbery about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the BP Gas Station in the 1300 block of South Bellevue Blvd.
Photos and video released by investigators show the man enter the store, sit down at one point, then pull out a black and orange hatchet when he went to the counter. Police said he demanded money from the cashier, took the cash, and ran from the store.
Anyone with information on who the man is can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.