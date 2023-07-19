Man armed with a hatchet caught on camera robbing Memphis gas station

Business Robbery BP Gas Station 1335 South Bellevue Boulevard Report #2307007840ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the BP Gas Station at 1335 South Bellevue Boulevard. The male suspect approached the counter. He pulled an orange and black hatchet from his pants and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was given cash from the business and ran from the store. The suspect was a thin-built Black male with dreads. He wore a gray hat, a black shirt, and black pants. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The photo and a video of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.