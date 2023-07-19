x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man armed with a hatchet caught on camera robbing Memphis gas station

MPD officers responded to the robbery about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the BP Gas Station on South Bellevue Blvd. They said the suspect ran away with cash.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for a man who was armed with a hatchet when he was caught on camera robbing a gas station in South Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the robbery about 10 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the BP Gas Station in the 1300 block of South Bellevue Blvd.

Photos and video released by investigators show the man enter the store, sit down at one point, then pull out a black and orange hatchet when he went to the counter. Police said he demanded money from the cashier, took the cash, and ran from the store.

Anyone with information on who the man is can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Business Robbery BP Gas Station 1335 South Bellevue Boulevard Report #2307007840ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the BP Gas Station at 1335 South Bellevue Boulevard. The male suspect approached the counter. He pulled an orange and black hatchet from his pants and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was given cash from the business and ran from the store. The suspect was a thin-built Black male with dreads. He wore a gray hat, a black shirt, and black pants. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The photo and a video of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

$50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspect who robbed USPS mail carrier

Before You Leave, Check This Out