Man & woman charged in string of thefts in Oxford, Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss — A man and woman are charged in a string of thefts last week in Oxford, Mississippi.

20-year-old Ethan Christopher Pruitt of Louisville, Kentucky, and 20-year-old Savannah Clair Nagle of Oxford, Mississippi, are each charged with three counts of residential burglary, three counts of auto burglary, and one count of credit card fraud.

Police said they received several calls about thefts January 14th in the 800 block of College Hill Road in Oxford. They later identified Pruitt and Nagle as the suspects.

Bond was set for each at $25,000. Additional charges are expected.