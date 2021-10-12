Man, woman, child dead in apparent murder-suicide in Marion, Arkansas

Police said the three found dead were Gabriel Brown, Nakina Gilmer-Brown, and a minor whose name and age has not been released.

MARION, Ark. — Police in Marion, Arkansas, said two adults and a child are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Boulevard Saint Germaine in Marion about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. When they got there, they said they made contact with two juveniles.

While officers were trying to get information, investigators said they heard gunshots coming from inside the home. They went in and found and man, woman, and child dead – identified as Gabriel Brown, Nakina Gilmer-Brown, and a minor whose name and age has not been released.