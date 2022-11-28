Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home

St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after the two adults and girl were found dead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.

The sheriff did not release the names or ages of the victims.

He said investigators do have a person of interest. But he did not release information on what led to the shooting.

The Forrest City School District posted to social media that the girl was a student in the district. On Facebook, the message states, "The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and her family members overnight.

The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff."