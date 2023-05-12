x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man & woman wanted after running from gun store with weapon, Memphis police say

MPD said the couple pretended to be interested in buying an AR-style pistol when they ran from the store with the weapon.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man and woman who they said ran out of a gun store with a weapon without paying.

MPD officers responded to Abe’s Guns in the 2500 block of Appling Road about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Investigators said the two were interested in buying an AR-style pistol. They said the man was handed the weapon, a 50-round unloaded drum, and a laser attachment to inspect, and that’s when the couple ran out.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the two suspects. They said the couple took off in a grey Kia sedan.

Anyone with information on who these two are, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Theft Suspects Abe’s Guns 2564 Appling Road Report #2305024349ME MEMPHIS, TN – On May 10, 2023, at approximately 1:00...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Reward offered as video is released of gun store burglary in Southaven, Mississippi

Before You Leave, Check This Out