Man & woman wanted after running from gun store with weapon, Memphis police say

MPD said the couple pretended to be interested in buying an AR-style pistol when they ran from the store with the weapon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man and woman who they said ran out of a gun store with a weapon without paying.

MPD officers responded to Abe’s Guns in the 2500 block of Appling Road about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Investigators said the two were interested in buying an AR-style pistol. They said the man was handed the weapon, a 50-round unloaded drum, and a laser attachment to inspect, and that’s when the couple ran out.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the two suspects. They said the couple took off in a grey Kia sedan.

Anyone with information on who these two are, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.