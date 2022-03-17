Suspects driving an Infiniti busted with 2.5 pounds of marijuana and three handguns

The two suspects hit another vehicle while MPD trailed close behind them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After an accident, an on-foot chase, and help from a witness, Memphis Police Department made a felony arrest of two suspects, who were caught with 2.5 pounds of weed and three handguns on Wednesday, March 16.

According to MPD, 20-year-old Deandre Perry was charged with evading arrest, possessing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property, possession of a controlled Substance with intent to manufacture-deliver-sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of vehicle registration law.

The second suspect, 37-year-old Audra Perry, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture-deliver-sell.

On Wednesday around 2:40 p.m., after observing an Infiniti G37X without tags driving in the Madison and Cleveland area, MPD attempted to pull over Deandre, the driver, and Audra.

According to MPD, Deandre refused to pull over. MPD continued to follow him without their lights and sirens on. While MPD followed behind the car, Deandre hit another vehicle. Immediately after the crash, Deandre exited the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving Audra in the car.

The victim of the crash gave officers a description of the Deandre, and told them what direction he ran in.

MPD chased Deandre on foot northbound on Elvis Presley. While chasing Deandre, police said they saw Deandre throw a handgun that was attached to his side to the ground.

Officers caught Deandre and found a second handgun after searching him. Deandre was arrested and taken into custody.

Police officers returned to the accident scene, and they were informed by a witness of the crash that the female passenger, Audra, took off in the vehicle. The witness said that they followed Audra to Amherst Cove.

Police arrived at Amherst Cove, and they found Audra in the escape vehicle. After searching the car, the MPD found 2.5 pounds of marijuana separated into five different bags and a third handgun, which was later determined to be stolen.

Audra was arrested and taken into custody.