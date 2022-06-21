Police seek man accused of Marion bank robbery

Witnesses said he left the bank on foot, but surveillance footage showed he got into a blue tractor-trailer truck on Manor Street.

MARION, Ark. — Police in Marion, Arkansas, are looking for a man who's accused of robbing a Regions Bank.

Police said the man went into the bank at 141 Block St. just after 1 p.m. Tuesday with a black hoodie, black pants, a gray face mask, white gloves and brown work boots. He demanded money from the teller and placed the cash into a duffel bag he was carrying before escaping on foot.

Witnesses said he left the bank on foot, but surveillance footage showed he got into a blue tractor-trailer truck on Manor Street.

The truck was tracked leaving the area traveling north on the East I-55 Service Road.