Marshall County deputy hit by stolen vehicle; 2 suspects in custody

The deputy was flown to Regional One in Memphis

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A Marshall County deputy has been flown to Regional One Health in Memphis after being hit by a stolen vehicle.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson tells Local 24 News about 12:30 p.m. on I-22 west of Holly Springs, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle with Tennessee tags with two suspects inside. The deputy began chasing the suspects, and another deputy – a K9 officer – was putting out a strike strip.

The sheriff said the stolen vehicle swerved to miss the strip, hitting the deputy and knocking him under the car. The deputy suffered serious injuries, but his exact condition is not known.