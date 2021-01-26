Marshall County, Mississippi, man is behind bars, accused of human trafficking

The investigation led to 27-year-old Demaris L. Edwards of Potts Camp in Marshall County.

POTTS CAMP, Mississippi — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said a Potts Camp, Mississippi, man is behind bars, accused of human trafficking.

According to the MBI, the investigation began January 21, 2021, when MBI agents learned of a 21-year-old woman possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. The investigation led to 27-year-old Demaris L. Edwards of Potts Camp in Marshall County. Edwards was arrested January 22nd by the MBI with the assistance of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Bureau of Narcotics, and Department of Corrections.

The MBI said Edwards had active warrants for burglary and theft.

He is currently being help in Marshall County.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

