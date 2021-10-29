Marshall County teacher & coach charged with inappropriately touching child

RIPLEY, Miss — A Marshall County, Mississippi, Schools teacher and coach has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a child.
Ripley, Mississippi, Police tell us Quess Hood is charged with two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. He lives in Ripley in Tippah County.
According to Marshall County Schools Superintendent Roy Lawson, Hood is currently a teacher and assistant football coach at Potts Camp High School. He was hired in the district in August of 2019.
In a post to Facebook, Marshall County Schools said, “The Marshall County School District was contacted Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and notified that one of our employees had been arrested. The district has placed the employee on administrative leave and we are in the process of gathering information surrounding the arrest. The safety and well being of our students is a top priority and we will work with law enforcement during their investigation. At this time, The Marshall County School District does not have any reason to believe that any of the Marshall County students are involved in this matter.”
Further details on what led to the charges were not released.