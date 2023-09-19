Marshalls arrest 19-year-old man wanted for January Gold Strike Casino shooting in Tunica that injured 4

U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Imani Holly Tuesday in Knoxville. He's charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted by federal authorities in connection with a shooting outside a Tunica casino in January has been arrested, the Marshal Service said Tuesday.

The United States Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Imani Holly in Knoxville Tuesday.

Holly was wanted for a shooting that occurred on the parking lot of the Gold Strike Casino in Robinsonville, Mississippi (Tunica County). Four people were injured in the shooting. Holly is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest occurred at an apartment complex located off South Hall of Fame Drive and Lula Powell Drive in Knoxville.

Holly was charged in 2021 in relation to a series of armed robberies of businesses in Tate County, MS. He was arrested on those charges in July of 2022 in Memphis. He made bond following the robbery arrests but did not appear for subsequent court dates. A bench warrant was issued as a result in Tate County.

David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, stated that, “Holly is a very violent individual who has already racked up a significant criminal history at a young age. Holly has been on the run since the Tunica shootings occurred and warrants were issued for his arrest in February. To our knowledge, he had only been in Knoxville for a few hours.”

The Knoxville U.S. Marshals’ Office received a lead from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxford, MS this morning that Holly may be in the Knoxville area.

“Our deputy marshals and task force officers are to be commended for quickly locating and apprehending Holly,” said Jolley.