Marshall's employee charged after making bomb threat

Southaven police received report of a bomb threat at Marshall's Sunday just before 3 p.m.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Marshall's store employee is behind bars after making a bomb threat to the store, which caused an evacuation of the area.

Sunday at approximately 2:54 p.m., Southaven police received a call of a bomb threat at Marshall's at 105 Goodman Rd West.

Officers made the scene and immediately evacuated the area.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to assist.

The area was searched and just after 5:30 p.m., the scene was determined to be safe.