Memphis police looking for two shoplifters after gun shown to Marshalls security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two people that they said stole goods at a Marshalls clothing store before threats were made and a gun was reportedly shown to a security guard.

Officers said they responded on Sept. 11 at about 7 p.m. to the Marshalls at 3001 Covington Pike after being told that store security video showed the suspects arriving in a silver or gray Mercedes S550.

One man and one woman entered the store, filled shopping carts with $1200 worth of goods and walked around the checkout stands without payiing, according to MPD.

A Marshalls "loss prevention officer" tried to stop them as the two suspects were leaving, according to MPD. It was then that the woman removed a handgun from her purse making verbal threats that she would kill him if he did not get out of their way, according to MPD.

Police said the suspects exited the business with both shopping carts, loaded all the stolen merchandise into the reported silver or gray Mercedes S550 and left the area.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left.