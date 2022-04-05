Woman arrested in Whitehaven drive-by that left one injured

Ozier allegedly fired several shots from a car, which struck someone multiple times. The victim was taken to Regional One.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a woman who they said fired several shots from a car and injured one person last month in Whitehaven.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Mary Ozier, 26, was wanted out of Shelby County for criminal attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. She was arrested around 9 p.m. on Monday in the 3200 block of Stella Street.

On March 25, police were called to an incident at 1039 Chambliss Rd. where several people were involved in a fight. Ozier allegedly fired several shots from a car, which struck someone multiple times, a release said.