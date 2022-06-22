x
Have you seen this kitten? | MAS looking for baby cat stolen from their shelter

Memphis Animal Services said the two-month-old kitten had already been adopted, and was awaiting spay surgery when she was taken
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services (MAS) said in a Facebook post Wednesday someone stole a two-month-old kitten from their shelter Monday afternoon. 

MAS said the gray tabby cat had already been adopted, and was awaiting spay surgery when she was stolen from the facility. 

The shelter said it has surveillance footage of the event where the suspect's faces are clearly shown, but are giving the perpetrators until Thursday to return the stolen cat before they release the footage and press charges. 

