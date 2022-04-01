Massachusetts man arrested for stabbing at Fayette County, Tennessee, gas station

25-year-old Timothy B. Chevrette was arrested in Dublin, Virginia and will be extradited back to Fayette County on an attempted murder charge.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Massachusetts man is in custody, accused in a stabbing at a gas station in Fayette County, Tennessee, earlier this month.

Investigators said on January 4, 2022, about 3:00 p.m., Chevrette attacked a 66-year-old man who was leaving the Longtown Shell station on Highway 59. A Marine who was headed to the store when the stabbing happened provided first aid to the victim as Chevrette took off in what appeared to be a grey Chevrolet Sonic. The victim is recovering at home.

Fayette County investigators said they used law enforcement camera technology to locate the vehicle and relay information nationwide. They said they learned after the stabbing in Tennessee, Chevrette was accused of pulling a knife that same night at a gas station in Benton, Arkansas, saying he was there to “kill Jesus.” He was taken into custody on mental heal issues and released on January 10, 2022.

Chevrette was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13, 2022, on the attempted murder warrant in Tennessee.

