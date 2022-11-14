Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).
Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges at the Hardin County Courthouse. Swearengen is sentenced to serve 12 years in jail, have his driver’s license revoked for three years, and have his vessel operating privileges revoked for ten years.
On Aug. 15, 2020, Swearengen operated a personal watercraft (PWC) in Dry Creek that collided with an unsuspecting PWC occupied by David Carter, 40, and his daughter, Olivia Carter, 6. The crash resulted in the death of David and Olivia.
"Today is closure for our family and friends," Nicole Carter, the wife of David and mother to Olivia, said. "It’s been a long, emotionally draining two years for all of us, but we are thankful for the TWRA investigators, district attorney, witnesses, and everyone involved who helped bring justice for David and Olivia. What happened to David and Olivia could have been prevented. What started as a fun, family day out on the water ended in the worst way possible, all because someone decided to consume alcohol and then operate a watercraft. This one terrible decision forever changed and impacted the lives of so many people. You may think this could never happen to you, but trust me, it can. I am begging you; please do not operate any form of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The damages left behind will forever impact our daily lives.”
"I'm certain the court struggled to come up with the appropriate sentence," Randy Fishman, a Memphis attorney who represented the family in a civil case, said. "I'm thankful it will provide the family some closure."
TWRA said alcohol is the leading contributing factor to recreational boating deaths. TWRA officers are constantly on patrol, looking for impaired operators.