Man charged following shooting involving a DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County on Sunday.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — UPDATE 4/29/2021 - A man has been charged following a deputy-involved shooting in Desoto County Sunday.

Blaine Samudio was booked into the DeSoto County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon.

The Desoto County District Attorney's Office said a deputy was on patrol when they received information about stolen property. They deputy made contact with the suspect, and they said at some point the deputy fired his service weapon during the encounter.

Futher details have not yet been released..

-------------------------------------

4/25/2021 - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County on Sunday.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Tish Clark released this statement about the investigation:

“I can confirm there was a shooting involving one of our DCSD deputies, but it’s being investigated & handled by the MBI & the DA’s office. It’s still an open investigation.”