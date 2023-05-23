MBI investigating after former police officer shot and killed teen in Clarksdale

In a post to the City of Clarksdale’s Facebook page, identified the teen as City Chaplain John Givins identified the teen as Cornelius McGee Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with police in Clarksdale to investigate after they said a teenager was shot and killed Monday by a former police officer.

Clarksdale Police told ABC24 just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1200 block of West 2nd St. near Park Circle Dr. When they got there, they found a teenage boy shot and killed.

In a post to the City of Clarksdale’s Facebook page, identified the teen as City Chaplain John Givins identified the teen as Cornelius McGee Jr.

The Clarksdale chief said the homeowner, a former police officer, was the only other person on the scene. The chief did not expand on what other factors may have led to the shooting.

The chief called the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in to investigate. When we asked, the MBI said “At this time, it is not considered to be an officer-involved shooting. More information may be released when available. At this time, no further comment will be made.”

This shooting comes on the heels of three other shootings early Sunday morning, May 21, in Clarksdale, where 14 people were injured, 12 of them in just one incident.