Crime

One person killed after shooting involving Mississippi police| MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

According to MBI, one person was killed on Sunday, Oct. 23 after a shooting involving Senatobia Police Department and Hernando Police Department.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating yet another shooting involving officers.  

MBI is now investigating its 20th officer-involved shooting this year. One person was left dead after a shooting involving both Senatobia and Hernando police Departments on Sunday, Oct. 23.  MBI said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

MBI said the shooting happened near near Gilmore Street in Senatobia, Mississippi.

No further information regarding the shooting was provided. 

MBI is now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings in Mississippi. 

Charges have been dropped against man in 2020 murder of pregnant woman at Cordova Walgreens

