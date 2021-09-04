x
Members of Memphis rapper Big Boogie's entourage arrested in Mississippi interstate shooting

Officials haven't confirmed if Boogie - whose real name is John Lotts - was among the 24 people arrested.
COLDWATER, Miss — Members of a Memphis rapper’s entourage were arrested after shots were fired on I-55 near Coldwater, Mississippi, Thursday afternoon.

One man was injured in the shooting.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office confirmed members of rapper Big Boogie's entourage were arrested after officers found a caravan of vehicles on the interstate. Officials haven't confirmed if Boogie - whose real name is John Lotts - was among the 24 people arrested.

This isn't Boogie's first shooting connection. Last July, two people were killed at his concert in Como, Mississippi. Two other men were charged in that shooting.
