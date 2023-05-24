Memphians are demanding action from lawmakers after yet another interstate shooting

MPD reports there were 92 interstate shootings in 2022, and so far this year there have been 55, with the latest happened around 5:30 a.m. May 24th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians want change from Tennessee lawmakers as a worrying trend of shootings on Memphis interstates continue.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Memphis police responded to a shooting victim on I-240 near Getwell Road. MPD said interstate shootings are up over 65% what they were this time last year.

“Everybody, just brothers and sisters, killing each other,” said Dalvin Johnson, who drove by the shooting this morning. Johnson told ABC24 he was still unsettled several hours later.

“I was like, what happened? Every day it’s something new,” said Johnson.

MPD said there are now 55 reported interstate shootings so far in 2023 compared to 33 this time last year in 2022.

Anthony Hudson, who just moved to Memphis six months ago, told ABC24 he was sick of seeing this statistic continue to rise.

“This is Memphis, anything can happen,” said Hudson, “Innocent lives, bystanders, heroes, people are just doing dumb stuff.”

In an email to ABC24, MPD said: “The Memphis Police Department, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Partol continue to moniter our interstates and roadways. We urge motorists to be courteous, patient, and respectful of other drivers.”

Some Memphians said this approach is not good enough, and action is going to be needed at the the state level with stricter gun laws.

“As long as you have guns, guns play a big role in violence, so traffic laws can’t stop it, it has to be gun laws,” said Hudson.

The Memphis Police Department said within the stretch of I-240 between Getwell and Perkins, there have been three other shootings outside of what happened May 24th.