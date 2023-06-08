18 cars broken into at Saint Francis Hospital on Monday

Police are still searching for the suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are still trying to find the suspects of multiple car break-ins at Saint Francis Hospital on Monday night.

Memphis police said officers responded to a call from a woman, who said the drivers side window of her car had been broken into and her purse, wallet, bank cards, and drivers license had been stolen. Police later found her belongings in the grass next to the parking garage.

17 other vehicles were broken into, but nothing was stolen. Officers are still searching for the suspects.

Security officers said they saw two men in a vehicle speeding away from the parking garage, followed by one man running away.

This is not the first time cars at Saint Francis Hospital have been burglarized in 2023. A similar incident occurred in February, where 8 cars were broken into.