18-year-old faces 34 charges, including murder in a deadly July shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have arrested an 18-year-old in a deadly shooting caught on camera in July, and he is now charged in several different crimes as well, facing 34 charges in all.

Justin Blue is currently in the Shelby County Jail. No bond was set on a first-degree murder charge, but bond was set at $100,000 for a slew of other charges which include aggravated assault, auto burglary, theft, and weapons.

According to the police affidavit on the murder charge, Justin Blue admitted to being one of three suspects caught on camera in a shooting just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 900 block of N. McNeil near Vollintine Ave.

MPD said responding officers to that scene found D’Aaron Gordon shot in the head, He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators said a CrimeStoppers tip led them to Blue as a suspect.

Blue was arrested on Aug. 18, 2023, on unrelated arrest warrants. According to the affidavit, he admitted to being one of those shooters on July 23, signing a photo of the suspect with a black mask, unzipped hoodie, white shirt, and gray jeans with “That is me.”

Homicide 900 Block of N. McNeil Street Report #2307012746ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Sunday, July 23, 2023, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of N. McNeil Street, where they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. The man was later pronounced deceased at Regional One Hospital. The attached video shows three men shooting toward the victim just before the police were called. The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time. Also, see the photos in the comments below. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Blue is also charged with several counts of auto burglary and theft in a series of car break-ins in June. According to the affidavit for those crimes, Blue admitted to stealing a 2018 Dodge Durango from CarMax on Hwy. 64 on June 19, 2023. The affidavit said Blue admitted to car burglaries and thefts at Clark Tower, Best Buy on Poplar Ave., Season 52 on Poplar, that same day, one of which had a box of ammunition taken, and to car burglaries at Crunch Fitness on June 20.

Blue also faces charges of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon for a shooting at the Tiger Mart in the 1100 block of Jackson Ave. about 1 a.m. on July 11, 2023. According to that affidavit, several witnesses told investigators they were at a gas pump when four people began firing shots at the pump next to them. One woman was struck in the hand and several vehicles were hit. MPD said they recovered more than 50 shell casings from that scene, and video showed the suspects firing the shots. According to the affidavit, tips led them to identify three of the suspects, including Blue. That affidavit did not state whether Blue admitted to that shooting.