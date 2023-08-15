Shooting at Memphis Airport-area wing restaurant leaves man seriously injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant near Memphis International Airport.
Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wing Factory restaurant at 5190 Airways Boulevard.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MPD said the suspects were three men who ran from the scene towards the nearby Highland Meadows Apartments. Anyone with information on this shooting should call (901) 528-CASH.