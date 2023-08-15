Shooting at Memphis Airport-area wing restaurant leaves man seriously injured

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m., and the suspects are still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant near Memphis International Airport.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wing Factory restaurant at 5190 Airways Boulevard.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.