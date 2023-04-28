x
Memphis airport police officer minorly injured after being struck by vehicle

A Memphis airport spokesperson said the officer was minorly injured after being struck while conducting a traffic stop.
Credit: ABC24/Caleb Hilliard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Airport Police said one of its officers was minorly injured after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, near the main airport. A Memphis International Airport spokesperson told ABC24 that the officer was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects.

MAPD is continuing its investigation.

