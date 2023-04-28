Memphis airport police officer minorly injured after being struck by vehicle

A Memphis airport spokesperson said the officer was minorly injured after being struck while conducting a traffic stop.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Airport Police said one of its officers was minorly injured after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, near the main airport. A Memphis International Airport spokesperson told ABC24 that the officer was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators have not released any information on suspects.